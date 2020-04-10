Here Are 15 #TBT Photos Celebs Posted On Instagram This Week
Reese Witherspoon giving us late-’90s glamour kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday!
1.
Reese Witherspoon shared this oh-so-late-’90s photo of herself (compete with that hairstyle every girl wore to prom from 1996–2001) taken at the premiere party for her film Freeway in 1996:
2.
Inspired by Reese’s #TBT, January Jones posted this modeling photo of herself in the late ’90s, where she looked like the glam alt-baby of Courtney Love and D’arcy Wretzky:
3.
Troye Sivan shared this video of himself being interviewed in 2007:
4.
Heidi Klum posted this photo of herself feeding her dolls in the late ’70s:
5.
Jessie J shared this photo of herself alongside her little sister in the late ’90s:
6.
Christina Aguilera posted this video of herself singing Etta James’ “Sunday Kind of Love” in 1988, and WOW:
7.
Diana Ross shared this stunning photo of herself taken by Victor Skrebneski in 1975:
8.
In honor of Robert Downey Jr.’s 55th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow posted this photo of him giving a toast at her wedding in 2018:
9.
David Bowie’s official account shared these photos from when he (iconically) played Jareth in 1986’s Labyrinth:
10.
Elizabeth Taylor’s official account shared these photos of her attending the Oscars in 1960 (where she was nominated for Best Actress for Suddenly Last Summer):
11.
Paris Hilton jumped on the Tiger King obsession and posted this photo of herself and little sister Nicky Hilton dressed in cat print in the early ’00s:
12.
John Stamos posted this video of John Fogerty and Bruce Springsteen jamming out to Creedence Clearwater Revival songs at Fogerty’s 50th birthday party in 1990:
13.
Natalie Portman shared this photo of herself and Lily-Rose Depp taken in 2017:
14.
And finally, Britney Spears gave us a double #TBT by posting these two photos of herself with presenting at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards. Once with Verne Troyer…
15.
..and once with her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears:
