Here Are 15 #TBT Photos Celebs Posted On Instagram This Week

Posted on by


Reese Witherspoon giving us late-’90s glamour kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday!

1.

Reese Witherspoon shared this oh-so-late-’90s photo of herself (compete with that hairstyle every girl wore to prom from 1996–2001) taken at the premiere party for her film Freeway in 1996:

2.

Inspired by Reese’s #TBT, January Jones posted this modeling photo of herself in the late ’90s, where she looked like the glam alt-baby of Courtney Love and D’arcy Wretzky:

3.

Troye Sivan shared this video of himself being interviewed in 2007:

Just realising i was one of those weird child actor kids who’s like already grown when they’re 12

4.

Heidi Klum posted this photo of herself feeding her dolls in the late ’70s:

5.

Jessie J shared this photo of herself alongside her little sister in the late ’90s:

6.

Christina Aguilera posted this video of herself singing Etta James’ “Sunday Kind of Love” in 1988, and WOW:

7.

Diana Ross shared this stunning photo of herself taken by Victor Skrebneski in 1975:

8.

In honor of Robert Downey Jr.’s 55th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow posted this photo of him giving a toast at her wedding in 2018:

9.

David Bowie’s official account shared these photos from when he (iconically) played Jareth in 1986’s Labyrinth:

10.

Elizabeth Taylor’s official account shared these photos of her attending the Oscars in 1960 (where she was nominated for Best Actress for Suddenly Last Summer):

11.

Paris Hilton jumped on the Tiger King obsession and posted this photo of herself and little sister Nicky Hilton dressed in cat print in the early ’00s:

12.

John Stamos posted this video of John Fogerty and Bruce Springsteen jamming out to Creedence Clearwater Revival songs at Fogerty’s 50th birthday party in 1990:

13.

Natalie Portman shared this photo of herself and Lily-Rose Depp taken in 2017:

14.

And finally, Britney Spears gave us a double #TBT by posting these two photos of herself with presenting at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards. Once with Verne Troyer…

15.

..and once with her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears:

Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF





Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool