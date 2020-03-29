Here Are 29 Addicting K-Dramas That You Can Binge-Watch Right Now

Starring: 1997: Jung Eun-ji, Seo In-guk, Hoya, Eun Ji-won, Shin So-yul, Lee Si-eon

1994: Go Ara, Jung Woo, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Ho-jun, Baro

1988: Lee Hye-ri, Park Bo-gum, Go Kyung-pyo, Ryu Jun-yeol, Lee Dong-hwi

Genre: Comedy, romance, coming-of-age

What it’s about: The Reply series follows a similar storyline in each of its three iterations, and if you love one you’ll adore all of them. The storylines center on a group of friends and moves back and forth between its eponymous year (i.e. 1988, 1994 or 1997) and the future to see how the characters have grown and changed since then. Each version delves deeply into the reality of being a teenager in that year, and also follows important cultural events that affected their lives, like obsessing over first generation K-pop idol groups Sechs Kies and H.O.T. in Reply 1997. There’s romance, heartbreak, friendship, and even more — at the end, you’ll feel like you grew up with the characters as well.

Where to watch: All three series are available on Netflix!