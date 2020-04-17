Here Are All Of The New Movies Out On Demand This Weekend

This week, Kristen Stewart is trapped underwater, Noah Schnapp is a child foodie, and Michael B. Jordan defends the wrongly accused.

Hello, movie-lovers! Welcome to another week where movies aren’t being released in theaters and instead are going straight to your homes on demand.


In the US, “on demand” usually means a title will be available to rent via your cable TV provider and most (but not necessarily all) of the following services: Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Vudu, Google, YouTube, Fandango, DirecTV, Charter, Dish, Cox, Altice, Sony, Frontier, and Verizon. Each movie’s availability varies by studio, but you can usually find them in the aforementioned services.

Abe


Blue Fox Entertainment

Synopsis: Abe (played by Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp) is a twelve-year-old kid living in Brooklyn who fancies himself a foodie. When he sneaks away from his birthday party, he comes across a food festival and meets Chico, an Afro-Brazilian chef (Seu Jorge) who eventually becomes his mentor.

Starring: Noah Schnapp, Seu Jorge, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed

Bad Therapy


Gravitas Ventures

Synopsis: A couple (played by Alicia Silverstone and Rob Corddry) decide to begin meeting with a new marriage counselor (Michaela Watkins) and discover that she’s much more than they expected.

Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Anna Pniowsky, Haley Joel Osment

The Quarry


John-Carlo Monti / Grindstone

Synopsis: Based on the book of the same name by Damon Galgut, this thriller follows a fugitive who murders a traveling minister and assumes his identity. Michael Shannon plays the local police chief who is suspicious of him.

Starring: Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, Bruno Bichir

Behind You


Parallellogram, Tremendum Pictures

Synopsis: Two girls who just lost their mother are sent to their aunt’s house until their father can come and pick them up. Unfortunately for them, their aunt is totally sinister and her creepy house is filled with mirrors that may have a message inside them.

Starring: Addy Miller, Elizabeth Birkner, Jan Broberg, Philip Brodie, Aimee-Lynn Chadwick

Just Mercy


Warner Bros.

Synopsis: Based on a true story, Just Mercy is a powerful movie following a young lawyer named Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) who has just graduated from Harvard. Instead of taking a job that he’s expected to, he moves to Alabama to defend the wrongly condemned.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Charlie Pye Jr., Michael Harding, Brie Larson

Underwater


20th Century

Synopsis: An earthquake hits the crew of oceanic researchers working for a deep sea drilling company and they must fight to survive.

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick

