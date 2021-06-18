Here are all the best early Prime Day deals on robot vacuums

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Here are the best early Prime Day deals on robot vacuums as of June 18:

We’re expecting that robot vacuums to once again be big-ticket items this Prime Day, and the Pre-Prime Day discounts are already confirming our suspicions. Last year, we saw savings of $200 or more on major brands like Roomba, Eufy, Shark, Roborock, and more — and we’re already seeing higher discounts (up to $240 off) for the early Prime Day deals this year. If you’ve been looking for a solid Roborock, Shark, Coredy, ECOVACS, or ILIFE robot vacuum — you’re in luck, so check out our top picks from both Amazon and Walmart below.

If you’ve been waiting for deals on Roomba robot vacuum models, hold on tight just a bit longer. The discounts we’re seeing from iRobot aren’t anything to rave about right now (but we’re anticipating more price cuts come Prime Day, so stay tuned).

At a whopping $240 off, this deal matches the previous low on the Roborock S6 Pure — and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this model so far this year. With 2000Pa suction, carpet boost, WiFi connectivity, voice control, multi-floor mapping, and precise navigation, this robot vacuum and mop does it all — for a decent price thanks to this early Prime Day discount. The 180ml water tank is best for homes up to 1,610 square feet, and you can adjust the water flow to your liking. You’ll also be able to truly customize your experience by scheduling and selecting which rooms need to be cleaned.

It’s not that common to find a robot vacuum and mop combo with crazy strong suction and smart functions that keep it efficient, but this Roborock S6 MaxV brings all the best features into a single device. It has two cameras, ReactiveAI obstacle recognition, and super precise LiDAR navigation so it won’t get trapped, and can learn every room of your house easily. You’ll also be able to set cleaning schedules, no mop zones, and boundaries and use Alexa, Siri, or Google Home to turn it on using voice-control.

This pre-Prime Day deal brings the S6 MaxV to the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen, beating the previous low by $30.

You don’t have to spend upwards of $200 or $300 to get a quality robot vacuum, and this Shark ION is a perfect example. It features a three-brush system that’s ideal for all surfaces, and is particularly good at getting dust and grime out of corners. You can control it with the SharkClean smartphone app, or via voice control using Alexa or Google Assistant.

This deal brings the Shark ION within $10 of the previous Amazon low (which we haven’t seen since the beginning of the year) — so now is a great time to buy.

OTHER GREAT DEALS:

Robot vacuums with self-emptying bases can get super pricey (like up to $1000 in some cases). This Shark model gives you the hassle-free emptying feature at a solid price, and it’s equipped with intuitive features like smart recharging, where the robot returns to the base by itself if the battery starts to run low. Essentially, you’ll be able to forget about vacuuming completely for 30 days at a time, and you’ll only need to empty the base once a month.

If you don’t need a mopping function on your robot vacuum, this Roborock S4 Max has all the great functions of the S6 Pure above, minus the mop and water tank. It’s also about $50 cheaper, making strong, 2000Pa suction just a little more accessible. You’ll get 180-minute runtime, LiDAR navigation, home mapping, WiFi connectivity, and more.

When you clip the on-page coupon, it brings the S4 Max price down to just $309.99, which matches the previous Amazon low.

This Coredy model is currently seeing record-low prices, beating the previous low price by almost $40 when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s a solid vacuum for sub-$200, and it has mopping functionality that you can choose to add on later (note that the water tank and mop cloth are sold separately). It has Alexa and Google Assistant voice control compatibility, app control, supports virtual boundaries, and offers customizable cleaning modes and schedules.

Another sub-$200 vacuum and mop option, this Ecovacs model can simultaneously vacuum and mop, and has some sweet smart features. The Hard Floor mode prevents missed spots on your floors, and the Max+ Mode gives a 2.5 times suction boost — perfect for rugs and carpets. You’ll also get app control, smart home integration, auto charging, scheduling, and a 110-minute runtime on a single charge.

Finding a sub-$150 robot vacuum and mop combo isn’t super common, but this ILIFE model brings you all the necessary features at an actually accessible price. This model can only do one at a time (either vacuuming or mopping) since you’ll have to change the dirt or water tank depending on what kind of clean you want, but at this price, it’s a worthy sacrifice. It gets up to 110 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, so big homes are no issue. The brush roll is also tangle-free, so it’s ideal for folks with long hair (or with pets).