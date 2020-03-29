Here Are the Best Celebrity Reactions to Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

Netflix is famously fond of keeping mum about its ratings data, but according to the company’s daily rankings, the documentary series Tiger King is riding high as its number one title. And according to Rotten Tomatoes, the tale of “murder, mayhem, and madness” is flat-out the most popular current TV show. As with any widely-watched show, viewers are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the many twists, turns, and reveals that make Tiger King one of Netflix’s most bingeable documentary series.

And it turns out that there are a lot of famous people who, just like so many of us normals, spent seven hours of their lives staring agog at Tiger King‘s insanity. On social media, some jokingly jockeyed for parts in the inevitable dramatic adaptations. (So far, Kate McKinnon has been cast as Carole Baskin in an upcoming limited series, but the other roles are still apparently up for grabs.) Then there’s Cardi B, who truly went on a journey in her tweets, from getting, um, distracted while watching the show early on, to dropping the tongue-in-cheek declaration that she stans Joe Exotic. Finally, there’s the most common and completely understandable reaction: pure shock and disbelief. Check out some of the best celebrity reactions below.

Dax Shepard and Edward Norton

Jared Leto

Rob Thomas

Kim Kardashian West



Jason Isbell

Michael Ian Black

Nathalie Emmanuel

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain



Jeff Ross

Michelle Wolf

Chrissy Teigan

Audra McDonald

Zach Braff

Cardi B