Here are the celebs who will compete for charity on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will star in the special anniversary edition, asking questions to other celebrities with winnings going to the charity of their choice.

Kimmel will be sure to crack jokes with the stars as he tests their trivia knowledge. He didn’t wait for the show to air: In a statement Kimmel said Philbin came to him in a dream and asked him to do the show with the promise of his own necktie collection.

“I had little choice but to say yes,” Kimmel said.

The show’s comeback consists of eight hour long prime time episodes.