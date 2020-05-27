Here Are the TV Shows and Movies That Will Be Available on HBO Max at Launch

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s long-awaited streaming service, launches Wednesday with hundreds of titles, including beloved TV series, blockbuster film franchises and some originals created specifically for the new platform.And while we’re willing to bet you’ve heard classics like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” are among the offerings that will be available at launch, we’re also pretty sure you don’t know how many other shows and movies you’ll have access to on Day 1.And, as a bonus surprise, HBO announced all eight “Harry Potter” films as well as “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be available on launch day.Well, don’t worry, because TheWrap has rounded up a list of the biggest films and TV series will be streaming on HBO Max at launch so that you can decide if it’s worth the $14.99/month price tag, which is bumped down to an $11.99 introductory rate for the first year.Also Read: Here's How You Can Get HBO Max if You Already Pay for HBOOh, unless you’re already an HBO or HBO Now subscribers, in which case you’ll (most likely) get a free HBO Max account.Readers can find our list of highlights from HBO Max’s Day 1 lineup (not its *entire* library) below, which includes new original series along with library titles from HBO, New Line Cinema, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, classic films curated in partnership with TCM, and a selection of third-party acquired shows and movies.Note that more titles will become available in the coming months, including additional original series, as well as library content like “South Park,” “Gossip Girl” and “The West Wing.”Also Read: Here's What's Coming to HBO Max This SummerTV SERIES Friends The Big Bang Theory Doctor Who (modern series) Rick and Morty The Boondocks The Bachelor Sesame Street The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Batwoman Nancy Drew Katy Keene DC’s Doom Patrol (Season 1) The O.C. Pretty Little Liars Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Westworld Big Little Lies Game of Thrones Sex and the City Veep The Wire Curb Your Enthusiasm Insecure Succession Watchmen Barry Euphoria The Jinx The Sopranos The Alienist Impractical Jokers (Seasons 1-4) Robot Chicken Trigonometry Ghosts Home Stath Lets Flats Torchwood Luther The Honorable Woman The Office (U.K. version) Top Gear (Seasons 17-25) Independent Lipstick Empire Happily Ever AvatarAlso Read: 'Justice League': The 'Snyder Cut' Will Be Released Next Year on HBO MaxMOVIES A Nightmare on Elm Street films A Star is Born (2018) A Walk to Remember Alien (Director’s Cut) Alien 3 Alien Resurrection Aliens American Pie Analyze This Annie Hall Apocalypse Now Aquaman Aquamarine Armageddon Art of Racing in the Rain Babe Batman & Robin Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker Batman Forever Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batman vs. Robin Batman: Gotham Knight Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 Big Top Pee Wee Boys Don’t Cry Braveheart Bridesmaids Broken Arrow Casino Royale Cast Away Closer Cold Mountain Crazy Rich Asians Crazy, Stupid, Love Critters D2: The Mighty Ducks D3: The Mighty Ducks Darjeeling Limited Deep Blue Sea Dick Tracy Die Hard films Downtown Abbey Dr. Strangelove Drop Dead Fred Empire of the Sun Fast Five Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fight Club Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare Friday the 13th Gangs of New York Gia Glengarry Glen Ross Good Will Hunting Great Expectations Green Lantern Gremlins Gremlins 2 Grosse Pointe Blank Hackers Hairspray Hairspray (musical remake) Half Nelson Happy Death Day Harold & Kumar go to White Castle Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II Hedwig and the Angry Inch Hellboy Her Smell Hobbs & Shaw Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Hope Floats How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Isn’t it Romantic Jaws films John Tucker Must Die John Wick 3 Joker Josie and the Pussycats Justice League La La Land Little Shop of Horrors Lord of the Rings films Love Actually Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Moulin Rouge! Mr & Mrs Smith Mrs. Doubtfire Muriel’s Wedding My Big Fat Greek Wedding Nocturnal Animals Notting Hill One Fine Day Out of Africa Pearl Harbor Pet Sematary (1989) Piranha Policy Academy films Practical Magic Pretty in Pink Prisoners Punch-Drunk Love Quantam of Solace Raising Arizona Ready or Not Requiem for a Dream Save the Last Dance Scary Movie 3 Scooby-Doo Selena Set it Off Shazam! Shutter Island Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2) Slumdog Millionaire Snakes on a Plane Sucker Punch Suicide Squad Supergirl Swingers Teen Witch That Thing You Do! The Devil’s Advocate The Family Stone The Hobbit The Hot Chick The Kids Are All Right The Land Before Time The Lego Batman Movie The Lego Movie The Meg The Mighty Ducks The Others The Outsiders The Shining The Skulls The Thomas Crown Affair The Witches of Eastwick Three Kings Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Tropic Thunder Twins Two Weeks Notice Unbreakable Unfriended Wes Craven’s New Nightmare What About Bob? What Women Want Wonder Woman (2017) Xanadu XMen: Dark Phoenix Yesterday 2001: A Spacey Odyssey 42nd Street A Hard Day’s Night A Star is Born (1954, 1976) A Streetcar Named Desire An American in Paris Annie Hall Babette’s Feast Belle De Jour Ben-Hur Bonnie and Clyde Casablanca Citizen Kane Cool Hand Luke Diabolique East of Eden Giant Gone with the Wind How the West Was Won King Kong Klute Lolita Network North by Northwest Point Blank Pride and Prejudice Rebel Without a Cause Singin in the Rain The Maltese Falcon The Philadelphia Story The Postman Always Rings Twice The Searchers The Singing Nun The Wild Bunch The Wizard of Oz WoodstockAnd here are the HBO Max originals that will be available on Day 1, with descriptions in the streaming service’s own words:CRAFTOPIA “Craftopia” is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki aka (“LaurDIY”). Creating and demonstrating crafts to over 8.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, LaurDIY has been deemed the “millennial Martha Stewart” by Forbes. On “Craftopia,” 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the ‘Craftrophia.’“Craftopia” is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment.LEGENDARY Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. From Scout Productions, Emmy Award winners David Collins (“Queer Eye”), Rob Eric (“Queer Eye”) and Michael Williams (“Queer Eye”) serve as executive producers. Jane Mun (People’s Choice Awards, MTV Music Awards, “America’s Best Dance Crew”) and Josh Greenberg (“Lip Sync Battle,” “Sunday Best,” “America’s Best Dance Crew”) serve as executive producers and showrunners.LOVE LIFE “Love Life,” the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (“In a Relationship”) and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “A Simple Favor”) stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao (“Downhill,” “Strangers”), Peter Vack (“Someone Great,” “The Bold Type”), Sasha Compere (“Miracle Workers,” “Uncorked”), and Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread,” “Another Year”).Kendrick serves as an executive producer alongside Paul Feig (“A Simple Favor,” “Bridesmaids”) and Dan Magnante (“Someone Great”). Sam Boyd, who wrote the pilot and directs, also executive produces with co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard (“Transparent” and “Ramy”).LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished “Looney Tunes” characters. “Looney Tunes Cartoons” echoes the high production value and process of the original “Looney Tunes” theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee “Looney Tunes” characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials.“Looney Tunes Cartoons” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (“Uncle Grandpa”) and Sam Register (“Teen Titans Go!”) serve as executive producers.THE NOT TOO LATE SHOW WITH ELMO Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he’s going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series. This brand-new “primetime” series brings familiar “Sesame Street” friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy! Elmo will interview guests such as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.“The Not Too Late Show with Elmo” is produced by Sesame Workshop.ON THE RECORD Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (“The Hunting Ground,” “The Invisible War”), and first reported by the New York Times, “On The Record” presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.The documentary, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, chronicles not only Dixon’s story but that of several other accusers – Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher- delving deeply into the ways women of colors’ voices are all too often silenced and ignored when they allege sexual assault; as well as the cultural forces that pressure them to remain silent.“On The Record” is produced by Dick and Ziering’s Jane Doe Films with Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous and Jenny Raskin for Impact Partners, Regina K Scully for Artemis Rising, Ian Darling for Shark Island Institute and Abigail Disney for Level Forward serving as executive producers. 