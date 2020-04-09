Here Is A Streaming Guide For Amazon Prime Video In April 2020 | Grit Daily News
Here is a list of everything you can begin streaming on Amazon Prime video in April 2020. Titles from distributors like A24 are on the list, as well as other titles from festivals like Sundance Film Festival. Here are our other guides for platforms like Netflix and Hulu.
-
April 1st
Bangkok Dangerous
Bird of Paradise
Blind Husbands
Broken Blossoms
The Bodyguard
The Boost
The Brothers Grimm
The Chumscrubber
Daniel Boone
Diamonds Are Forever
Diary of a Hitman
Die Another Day
Dishonored Lady
Dollface
Dr. No
Dr. T & the Women
Drums in the Deep South
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Gator
Gods and Monsters
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gorky Park
The Hoodlum
Hotel Artemis
I Am Legend
Licence to Kill (4K UHD)
Live and Let Die (4K UHD)
The Living Daylights
The Lost World
The Man With the Golden Gun
Mark of Zorro
Moonraker (4K UHD)
Mutiny
Never Say Never Again
The New Adventures of Tarzan
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Repentance
The Sender
Shirley Valentine
Son of Monte Cristo
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tarzan the Fearless
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
A View to a Kill
The World Is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
The Bureau: Season 1
America in Color: Season 1
Bronx SIU: Season 1
Dirt Every Day: Season 1
El Rey del Valle: Season 1
Foyle’s War: Season 1
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1
Molly of Denali: Season 1
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1
Our Wedding Story: Season 1
Vida: Season 1
-
April 3rd
Invisible Life
Tales From The Loop
-
April 10th
Les Misérables
Rambo: Last Blood
-
April 14th
Vault
-
April 16th
The Lighthouse
-
April 17th
Bosch
Dino Dana
Selah and the Spades
-
April 20th
Paranormal Activity 3
-
April 29th
Footloose