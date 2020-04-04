Here Is Everything You Can Watch On Netflix This Week | Grit Daily News

Posted on by


Finish Netflix yet? Good thing there is tons of new content coming to Netflix this week as we head into our—uh, third? week of isolation. Here is everything you can stream on Netflix this week from the last few days of March to the start of April, courtesy of What’s On Netflix.

  1. March 31st

    Akbar Birbal (Season 1)
    Bal Ganesh (Season 1) 
    Greater (2016)
    Paharganj (2019)
    Pretty Little Stalker (2018)
    Punyakoti (2019)
    The Windsors (Season 3)
    Tree House Tales (Season 1)

  2. April 1st

    40 Days and 40 Nights
    Bloodsport
    Cadillac Records
    Can’t Hardly Wait
    Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
    Community: Season 1-6
    David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet 
    Deep Impact
    God’s Not Dead
    How to Fix a Drug Scandal 
    The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show 
    Just Friends
    Killer Klowns from Outer Space
    Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
    Lethal Weapon
    Lethal Weapon 2
    Lethal Weapon 3
    Lethal Weapon 4
    Minority Report
    Molly’s Game
    Mortal Kombat
    Mud
    Nailed It!: Season 4 
    Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon 
    Promised Land
    Road to Perdition
    Salt
    School Daze
    Sherlock Holmes
    Soul Plane
    Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 
    Sunrise in Heaven
    Taxi Driver
    The Death of Stalin
    The Girl with All the Gifts
    The Hangover
    The Matrix
    The Matrix Reloaded
    The Matrix Revolutions
    The Perks of Being a Wallflower
    The Roommate
    The Runaways
    The Social Network
    Wildling

  3. April 2nd

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
    Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

  4. April 3rd

    Coffee & Kareem 
    La casa de papel: Part 4 
    Money Heist: The Phenomenon 
    Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy 
    StarBeam 

  5. April 4th

    Angel Has Fallen

  6. April 5th

    The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

     





