Here Is Everything You Can Watch On Netflix This Week | Grit Daily News
Finish Netflix yet? Good thing there is tons of new content coming to Netflix this week as we head into our—uh, third? week of isolation. Here is everything you can stream on Netflix this week from the last few days of March to the start of April, courtesy of What’s On Netflix.
-
March 31st
Akbar Birbal (Season 1)
Bal Ganesh (Season 1)
Greater (2016)
Paharganj (2019)
Pretty Little Stalker (2018)
Punyakoti (2019)
The Windsors (Season 3)
Tree House Tales (Season 1)
-
April 1st
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Nailed It!: Season 4
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
-
April 2nd
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
-
April 3rd
Coffee & Kareem
La casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
-
April 4th
Angel Has Fallen
-
April 5th
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer