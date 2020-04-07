Here is how to easily lose weight after turning 50 – Times of India

Just like their younger counterparts, people who have reached a certain age also strive to lose weight. Some for medical reasons and others for being able to keep fit and healthy. However, it might be a little difficult to lose weight once you reach the age of 50. Lowered metabolism, a drop in hormone and conditions like menopause in women of this age all contribute to making weight loss a difficult journey as you grow older. It also risks certain nutritional deficiencies that may lead to other health complications further on in life.

Here are six tips you can follow to make the journey of weight loss after 50, safer and healthier.

Concentrate on metabolism



The body’s metabolism is the rate at which it can burn fats. The slower your metabolism, the more time it will take to burn fat. It is said that the body’s metabolism slows down by 2% every decade after you turn 20. Given this, you have to be consistent in your weight loss journey to see results. Here are a few ways you can accelerate your metabolism.

· Drinking cold water is known to increase your metabolism. Room temperature, on the other hand, does not amp up your rate of metabolism



· It is advisable to choose to stand rather than sit whenever possible



· Green tea is a good antioxidant and also increases your metabolism



· Adding zinc to your diet is a good way to amp up your metabolic rate. Oysters, red meat and poultry are good sources of zinc

Keep a track on your diet



As you grow older, your level of activity during the day reduces. Given this, you need to take extra care of your diet. Here are a few tips to help you watch what you eat in a day.

· It might be a good idea to practice intermittent fasting. It keeps your metabolism up and gives your gut much needed rest. It also keeps a check on your insulin levels leaving you more active.



· Increase the amount of protein you consume. It helps in your metabolism and is also necessary for the upkeep of your muscles thus saving you from muscle degeneration which commonly begins at this age.



· Eat vegetables before you eat carb-rich foods. Vegetables make you feel fuller, reducing the number of carbohydrates you have.



· It is important for you to have a balanced diet so that you leave out no essential nutrients. Nutrient deficiencies are common at this age, which can lead to other complications at later stages.



Regular exercise



It is important for you to stay active to lose weight. Yoga in the morning and evening is a good way to ease yourself into a routine. Yoga is also known to make you happier and more satisfied. You can also try moderate-intensity cardio as high-intensity might affect your bones and joints. It is also important to keep moving to prevent pain and soreness in your joints. Brisk walking or dancing are good ways to keep your body active and going.

Get enough sleep



Sleep is important for your metabolism too. We often tend to sleep less at this age. If you are sleeping for an adequate amount of time, you may face difficulty controlling your appetite and also burn more calories. The right amount of sleep of someone above the age of 50, especially women, is seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Sleep deprivation can also lead to increased levels of cortisol which plays a role in the storage of fats.

Visit your doctor often



Regular visits to the doctor are an important part of taking care of health. If you are doing everything right and still not losing any weight, you might need to consult a doctor for any underlying medical conditions. It is also advisable to get your hormone levels checked every now and then. Keeping a check in the effects on the medicines you might be taking is also important. Some medicines can cause you to gain weight.

