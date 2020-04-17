Here is Why Arvind Trivedi Who Played ‘Ravana’ Apologized To Fans While Watching Ramayan

Amid COVID-19, one of the most loved show is Ramayan . We updated our readers in the recent past that the channel is getting a high rise TRP , which is a great thing . But do you something more interesting ? the actors who played the characters in Ramayan are also watching the epic show .

One of them is actor Arvind Trivedi , who played the character of Raavan . Actor Trivedi was touched by the scene when he kidnapped Sita and took her to Lanka with him . After watching the scene of Sita apaharan , he was so emotional that he apologized to the viewers .

The heart-touching video broke the internet getting viral . Have a look at the video below:

The audience is in love with the re-telecast as back in the 90s era . Sentiments make all sit together for that one show atleast .

So guys are you watching and enjoying the show ? Feel free to share your memories attached to the show.

source