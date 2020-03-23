Here’s a Running List of Live Streams to Help with Those Sick of Home Blues

Even though it’s for the best, most of our escapes from daily life—concerts, sports, festivals, and movies—have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, in times like this, you can always find some good out there—hello, Matthew McConaughey hype video—or, do some good, like donating money to those the virus has hit the hardest. We all have ways of making the social distancing a little more bearable.

Here’s something else to feel good about: Many of your favorite artists, comedians, and musicians are pulling together to live-stream events and performances, to provide some much-needed virtual vacations from our quarantined world. Even better, if you’ve missed them, most of them are available for you to stream after the fact, so don’t worry about having to add scheduling anxiety to your already list of worries. This is just about relaxing. From John Mayer’s Current Mood to exploring the dang Louvre, here’s a list of the streaming events that are coming up, so you can join in too.

Music



Billboard has launched a Live at Home Series , featuring Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan, Josh Groban and more, where artists will perform on part of a live stream.

Together at Home: WHO Global-Citizen Solidarity Sessions feature sets from artists like Charlie Puth, John Legend, Chris Martin, and more.

The Indigo Girls held a Facebook Live concert on March 19.

On March 19, Kelsea Ballerini live-streamed her new album Countdown.

Til Further Notice: A Luck Reunion Concert Series featuring Willie Nelson, Jewel, and Nathanie.

Rateliff persevered via live stream on March 16.

Diplo has been live-streaming nightly DJ sets from his living room.

Miley Cyrus is firing up what’s essentially a whole damn workout, talk show, and concert experience.

Charli XCX began a series of self-isolation shows starting on March 18.

92nd Street Y held its latest concert , Fleur Barron, via live stream.

Bruce Springsteen’s Live in Hyde Park show is now streaming, in full.

Watch Bono perform his new song from quarantine.

On March 18, Luke Combs played a 20-minute set on Instagram.

Béla Fleck, Abigail Washburn covered “Molly Malone” in a wholesome YouTube video.

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard will hold daily streams every afternoon.

Garth Brooks will hold a mini-concert via Facebook Live on March 23rd.

Keith Urban played a 30-minute concert on Instagram March 17.

Christine and the Queens will hold a daily concert series on Instagram every day at 6pm EST.

On March 17, Pink sang “Make You Feel My Love” from quarantine.

Yo-Yo Ma performed ‘Cello Suite No. 3’ honoring healthcare workers.

American Public Media’s Live From Here’s “Live from Home” series features multiple sets per day.

Yungblud held an hour-long personal concert on YouTube March 16.

On Sunday, March 15, Discwoman’s Electronic Party Music played sets throughout the day.

Not over St. Patrick’s Day essentially being cancelled? Try Dropkick Murphys’ On-Demand Concert .

First Aid Kit live-streamed a set on March 21.

Celebrity

Chipotle is hosting a lunch time hang, where you can have someone to eat with during the day. And yes, there will be special celebrity guests.

Ben Platt and his friends wanted to find a way to entertain the masses, so they started a QuaranTunes dance party .

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are offering daily Instagram live performances.

Rosie O’Donnell brought back the Rosie talk show for one night to benefit the Broadway Actor’s Fund.

@SaveWithStories is an Instagram handle, featuring celebrities reading children’s stories on Instagram TV.

John Mayer hosts a live Instagram show Current Mood, every Sunday night.

Jimmy Kimmel is doing monologues from his home in lieu of being able to do his late night show.

Not to be outdone, Jimmy Fallon is doing the same for the interim.

Trixie Mattel is live on Twitch now , playing video games and offering drag performances.

Beyonce did a live watch of Homecoming with fans last week.

Honestly, here’s Anthony Hopkins playing piano for his ca t because why not?

Movies

Frozen 2 is on Disney+ early, meaning that if you have a house of kids, that’s a two hour break for you. Here’s a full list of movies doing the same.

Art and Virtual Tours

If you’re less about celebrity, Google Arts and Culture Museum Tours offer a look into some of the most prestigious museums across the world.

The Grammy Museum virtual exhibits also offer a look into exhibits not normally accessible online.

And in the case that you’re looking for a specific piece of high culture, the unfortunate reality of coronavirus has opened up an opportunity to explore the Louvre or the the Musée d’Orsay or the National Gallery of Art or the Johannesburg Art Gallery . Your call.

The British Museum’s Timeline of the World is a beautiful, albeit overwhelming, look into well…the history of the world.

One of the most incredible museums to open up in years is the African American Museum , which offers a bit of a sneak preview with this online glimpse.

The touring exhibit of Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors is the ultimate optical illusion. While you can’t experience it in person right now, one edible and this link will get the job done.

Banksy is the most elusive artist in the world, and through this treasure hunt , you can hunt down all of their work.

Turn off Netflix and elevate your night with a stream of The Royal Opera House channel.

Keep it American, if you’d like, and tune into the nightly performances from The MET’s Nightly Opera Streams .

As long as you’re keeping a distance, the outdoors is fine. But if getting off the couch is too much of a task, try exploring Yellowstone National Park or Yosemite National Park remotely.

In these troubling days, sometimes it seems like animals get it better than we do. Solution: tune into the Cincinnati Zoo Stream or the San Diego Zoo Stream and let animals occupy your time instead of people.

Fitness

Debbie Allen is hosting several dance classes. The director, dancer, and Fame actress has been posting the schedule on Instagram.

Instead of going to the gym, try out one of Planet Fitness Workout Streams , which are available for free to anyone during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Looking for a different kind of dance party? Try Ryan Heffington combination dance class and party .