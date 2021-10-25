Here’s an alternative remote control for those who hate the Apple TV one

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Function101 Button Remote is only $29.95 as of Oct. 22.

If social media posts are any indication, the Apple TV remote is straight up trash. One Redditor even calls it the “worst product Apple makes.” It comes as no surprise, though, really. Apple loves to force new technology on folks in bizarre ways. Sometimes it works — as in the case of AirPods. Other times, it’s just inconvenient and frustrating, as in the case of the Apple TV remote.

Sure, there’s a more intuitive remote now with the release of the 2021 Apple TV 4K, but you’ll have to pay Apple prices to score one. Or even get a brand-new Apple TV 4K. Instead, do yourself a favor and just switch to this Function101 Button Remote. It’s an old-school remote that’s compatible with both Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, and it’s guaranteed to keep you frustration- and headache-free.

The Function101 Remote is equipped with all the traditional buttons you need on a clicker and none of the ones you don’t. Need to turn up the volume? Simply tap the volume up button. Want to navigate from one TV show to the next? Use the directional arrows to move in whichever direction you need to go. It really is as simple as navigating a remote should be.

Check it out:

Equipped with infrared technology and a 12-meter range, you can lay back and enjoy your favorite shows and movies by just pointing and clicking. There are no voice functions or touchpad functions required, as you’ll find all the buttons you need right at your fingertips. Whether you just want a remote that works for you and makes your life a little easier, or a backup for when your Apple TV remote slips into that hard-to-reach spot under the couch, the Function101 Remote is a perfect companion.

Snag yourself this Apple TV remote alternative for only $29.95 for a limited time.