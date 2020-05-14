Here’s Everything New Coming To Netflix This Week, Starting May 14

Friday, May 15:

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Seasons 1-3

Chichipatos — Netflix Original

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear!

District 9

I Love You, Stupid — Netflix Film

After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his thirties sees his life turned upside down.

Inhuman Resources — Netflix Originals

Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Magic for Humans: Season 3 — Netflix Original

He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a … piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — Netflix Family

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

White Lines — Netflix Original

When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.