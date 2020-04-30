Here’s everything Rishi Kapoor said about his cancer treatment



Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. (Photo: Rishi Kapoor/Instagram)

In his two-year-long battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor steered away from panic and fear. He took cancer as any other body ailment and believed he would get it rectified. Initially, the Mulk actor even refrained from informing his fans about the cancer diagnosis.

Here’s everything Rishi said during his fight with cancer:

On September 29, 2018

When Rishi Kapoor first left for the US for treatment, he had tweeted, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years ‘plus’ of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

On May 3, 2019

After being declared cancer-free after eight months of treatment, Rishi Kapoor interacted with Deccan Chronicle. He said, “A person like me who has never had patience, this is God’s way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life.”

Expressing his gratitude towards his wife Neetu Singh and children Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the actor shared, “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

On July 28, 2019

Nine months into the treatment, Rishi Kapoor was keen on facing the camera again. “Maybe, I have forgotten acting! I have never stayed away from the camera for such a long time in my life. This has never happened in the last 45 years, except for the time that I directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999). I can’t wait to face the camera again, I hope I haven’t lost my touch. I hope I am still an actor,” he told Bombay Times.

On August 9, 2019

In his recovery stage, Rishi kapoor shared with Hindustan Times, “I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. My batteries are all charged and I’m looking forward to facing the camera. I just hope I haven’t forgotten acting. Right now, I don’t know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven’t forgotten acting.”

On September 2, 2019

Calling his treatment in New York a long vacation, Rishi Kapoor told Times Now, “There were good days and there were bad days. The bad days were really bad, but you have to stay positive. During bad days, we stayed home. But during the good days, we went shopping, movies and lunches. I feel like it was a long vacation,”

Rishi Kapoor also said that people who have the disease should take heart in the fact that these days cancer is curable and can be treated. “It can be dealt with. Cancer is curable. I have had great support from Neetu. My biggest problem was patience. But it is traumatic, no doubt,” he said.

On September 9, 2019

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September 2019. As soon as he arrived in the country, the actor expressed his happiness and wrote on Twitter, “BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!”

