Here’s Everything That Happened In The Trailer For The Final Season Of “13 Reasons Why”

I am not emotionally prepared for this.
The fourth and final season of the controversial show 13 Reasons Why will premiere on Netflix on June 5.
The trailer seems to show Clay and his friends dealing with the aftermath of Bryce Walker’s murder and the role they played in covering it up.
It looks like Winston (Monty’s hookup and possible boyfriend) is determined to expose the gang for framing Monty for the murder. The Season 3 finale revealed Monty was killed in his jail cell, although we have yet to see any proof that he’s actually dead.
Winston appears to be teaming up with the jocks of Liberty High for his cause.
Meanwhile, Clay is seeing a therapist — and dealing with some pretty horrific nightmares and possible hallucinations.
The rest of the group is also spiraling. In one scene, Justin appears to hold Jessica back in a fight.
It looks like Clay and Tony are in some serious hot water.
Zach is threatening Clay?!
HOLD ON. Are those Monty and Bryce’s GHOSTS??
Tyler is potentially involved in some sort of drug deal? Not sure what’s going on here.
Oh, and it looks like Alex and Zach are taking turns smashing the school door with a bat. TBH, just burn the whole school down at this point.
We need to protect Justin at all costs!!!
I honestly have zero clue of what’s happening here, but it looks super intense.
I have a LOT of questions. Is Monty actually dead? Does Winston know about what Monty did to Tyler? Does Justin relapse? Is my man Alex gonna be okay?? Will Hannah’s mom grace us with her presence this season?
I guess we’re just gonna have to wait until June 5 to find out.
