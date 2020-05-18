Here’s how Indian cricketers react on Shahid Afridi’s comment on Kashmir and PM Modi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi stirred controversy after he passed remarks on Kashmir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian cricketers left appalled by his statement and voiced against him in unison.

In a viral video, Shahid Afridi could be seen talking ill about PM Modi.

“I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease,” said Afridi before taking a shot at PM Modi, saying: “But the bigger disease is in Modi’s mind.”

“Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces,” he added while also saying that Kashmiris from India were also supporting the Pakistani Army.

After his viral interview, the Indian cricket fraternity took a dig at him. Here are some of the reactions:

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted: “Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai. Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena

@SAfridiOfficial.” (in this difficult time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus, all you care about is Kashmir. Kashmir has been ours and it will always be ours. If you want Kashmir, bring your 22 crore people to the battle as our one man is equal to 125000 men)

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote: “Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM@narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind”

Indian politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter and wrote: “Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl sys 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?”

Indian batsman Suresh Raina also joined the drill and tweeted: “Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!”

While Harbhajan Singh, in an interview with India Today said: “This man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits.”