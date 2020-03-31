Here’s How Plague INC., Pornhub and Other Companies Donate to Health Care Workers in an Effort to Remain Relevant | Grit Daily News

Plague Inc., Pornhub, Tinder and Croc are just some of the many companies offering freebies to help healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.

And in an effort to stay relevant, as they become an afterthought, companies are finding creative ways to stay in the public eye.

Here is four companies shaping the fight against the pandemic:

Plague Inc. Donates $250,000 to Combat COVID-19

Plague Inc. Courtesy DualShockers

Plague Inc. allows players to simulate a deadly virus with one goal in mind: wipe out humanity.

But that is far from what the founders want as the current pandemic continues to strip the world of life, so the founder decided to donate $250,000 to combat COVID-19.

“Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic,” said James Vaughan, creator of Plague Inc.

The parent company, Ndemic Creation, split the donation between the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Along with the funds, the WHO and CEPI asked the company if they could develop a simulation so “players save the world from a deadly disease outbreak.”

In the new simulation, players will need to manage disease progression, boosting healthcare systems, controlling real-world activity like social distancing, quarantining, and closing public services.

Pornhub Donates 50,000 Surgical Masks and Offers Free Pornhub Premium World Wide

Pornhub is also taking a seat at the table to combat the virus by donating 50,000 surgical masks to NYC first responders.

The Canadian parent company’s, MindGeek, Vice President, Corey Price, said, “with nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time.”

Price added, “we hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.”

The is how the masks will be distributed:

15,000 surgical masks will be allocated to emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY).

15,000 surgical masks to the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA).

20,000 surgical masks to Mount Sinai South Nassau for nurses, physicians and staff caring for Coronavirus Patients.

The company is also helping adult models financially impacted by the coronavirus by offering them “100% of their video sales” for the month of April.

Tinder Makes Worldwide Swiping free

And app dating giant, Tinder, is also taking part in its effort to battle the virus by offering its Passport feature free throughout April: encouraging users to swipe and connect with others abroad while practicing social distance.

This allows people to “begin liking, matching and chatting others in the destination of your choice.”

According to The Verge, CEO Shar Dubey said the price drop will give “the technology to share, learn and listen to those that are experiencing this same situation in different geographies during an unprecedented period of isolation.”

This come at the best time as millions around the world quarantine in an effort the bend the curve.

Croc Donates Shoes to Healthcare Workers

Crocs launched “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering nurses, doctors, and staff members free Crocs.

According to CNN, Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said, “over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families.”

Health care workers can go to Crocs.com and claim their free pair while supplies last.