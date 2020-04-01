Here’s How Rakesh Roshan Reacted To Sussane Khan Moving In With Hrithik Roshan During The Lockdown

Sussane Khan and Rakesh Roshan

It is indeed a tough time for the entire world with all of us trying to deal with a pandemic. With a major change for most of us being the lockdown imposed by our countries, many have rushed to be with their families. The same is true for celebrities as well. Earlier last week, Hrithik Roshan‘s ex-wife Sussane Khan moved into his Juhu residence in order to co-parent their sons effectively during the lockdown. The actor had proudly shared this with a picture of Sussane at his house thanking her for doing this.

Check it out:

Now Hrithik’s dad and actor-director Rakesh Roshan had something to say about his ex-daughter-in-law moving in with his son. A report in SpotBoye quoted him saying that the world has to be together and supportive in such difficult times.

And we couldn’t agree more. Both Hrithik and Sussane seem to be making the most of their free time at home. While Sussane was seen catching up on her work from her new makeshift home office, Hrithik was seen learning some new skills.

Take a look:

Both of them also celebrated their son Hrehaan Roshan‘s birthday while the rest of their family joined in on video call.

Check it out:

We absolutely love the way this ex-couple is so supportive of each other and fabulously co-parenting their children.