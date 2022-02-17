Here’s how to unblock and watch American Prime Video with ZenMate VPN

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 85%: ZenMate VPN can reliable access the American version of Prime Video. A three-year subscription to ZenMate VPN is on sale for £51.84 — 85% off list price for a limited time.

Please take a seat, because we’re about to blow your mind. You know you shell out for an Amazon Prime subscription? Well, your subscription doesn’t grant you access to all the content hosted by Prime Video. We know this is shocking, but it’s true.

There is a wide range of extra shows and movies that you can’t access due to your location. This seems unfair, so we’re doing all we can to help you bypass these blockades.

VPNs can hide your real IP address and connect you to a server in another location. This simple process tricks services like Prime Video into thinking you are based in another country, meaning you can watch the content that is normally out of reach. ZenMate VPN is one of the best services for this task. To watch American Prime Video for example, you simply launch ZenMate VPN, choose a server in the U.S., and then connect to Prime Video. It’s that easy.

A three-year subscription to ZenMate VPN is on sale for £51.84, saving you 85% on list price. This cheap VPN has no limits on simultaneous connections, speed, or bandwidth. Users get plenty of advanced security features, with access to servers in 79 countries from around the world, apps for all leading operating systems, P2P support, and much more.

All subscribers also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can recover your cash if you’re not fully satisfied.

Save 85% on a three-year subscription to ZenMate VPN.