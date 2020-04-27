Here’s How to Vote for the Top 20 on ‘American Idol’ 2020

Voting for the American Idol Top 20 is now open!

On Sunday night (April 26) the Top 20 all performed remotely from their homes for the first time in the show’s history.

Now that the show is over, fans can vote to keep their favorite singers in the competition.

You can cast up to 10 votes per artist in each of three ways: online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, on the American Idol app, and via text. You can vote up to 30 times in total for your favorite singer.

Make sure you cast your vote soon – only 10 singers while be moving on to the next round!

Voting for the American Idol Top 20 is closes on Monday morning (April 27) at 9am ET.

Find out how to text and vote for the Top 20 inside…