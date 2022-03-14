Here’s how to watch the final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ from anywhere in the world

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 49%: ExpressVPN can effectively access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £77.95, and includes an extra three months for free — 49% off for a limited time.

The final season of Peaky Blinders is underway, and if you’re not based in the UK, you’re probably investigating ways to watch. The situation is actually pretty simple. If you want to watch all the action in the near future, you’ll need to access BBC iPlayer. For that, you’ll need a VPN.

ExpressVPN is the best service for unblocking BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. This streaming-friendly VPN offers strong connection speeds, reliable unblocking, and powerful encryption. To access BBC iPlayer, you need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, connect to a server in the UK, and then log in to BBC iPlayer. It’s that easy.

A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £77.95, saving you 49% on list price. This annual plan includes an extra three months of coverage for free, and is fully refundable for 30 days. All subscribers also get a year of unlimited cloud backup from Backblaze for free.

Watch the final season of Peaky Blinders with ExpressVPN.