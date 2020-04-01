Here’s how WWE superstar Seth Rollins overcame insurmountable odds and negativity back stage to win multiple world titles | Bollywood Life

Seth Rollins has gone one to carve his name in wrestling immortality as one of the biggest names ever in the history of WWE, having beaten several world class-athletes from Brock Lesnar to Randy Orton en route to winning multiple world titles. But what if we ere to tell you that there was a time, not long after Rollins had entered WWE’s former developmental system, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), having made a name for himself as a top talent in Ring of Honor, that he began facing untold negativity and herculean odds backstage — some misguided, some unwarranted, some uncalled and some due to his own fault — with several names that matter in the business and fellow wrestlers wondering if he’d ever make it far. Also Read – WWE: Seth Rollins wishes Becky Lynch on birthday — read deets

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, noted journalist and sports historian Dave Meltzer has revealed that Rollins felt it tough to initially get used to the WWE as he had his own style, but the company insisted on fresh talent adapting their methods. Add to that the fact that he was the best and most experienced performer in his class at the FCW and didn’t like being treated as a beginner by the WWE, compounding matter s further and making his path more difficult.

“So, there was a lot of legitimacy as far as like the Seth Rollins and um, Florida and one of the things is that when he got there, he was so much better than everybody else there and so much more experienced, and he had his way of doing things and they wanted him to do things their way, and it was a constant fight, and I’m sure he didn’t like being treated like a beginner and the mentality of those days was that there is only one way which is the right way and he was not doing it that way, even though he was going out there and having better matches than anybody else in FCW and he was the most talented guy in FCW. I remember that whole thing, whether it was from Dusty, from other people as well,” said Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer went on to add, “If it was not for the Shield idea, and it was as a single, I mean he probably at some point would have gotten in, and because he is that talented, he probably would have made it because it’s not a lock because there were a lot of people. I mean even like, when the Shield came up and he was one of the three guys, I had been hearing like there was so much negativity towards him. You know that feeling that he knew it all and he was doing it his way, and now when he wrestles, he does wrestle his way, you know more than their way, and it works, but back then, those were all bad habits and bad style and whatever.”

Well, as they say, all’s well that end’s well, and that’s certainly proven to be true in the case of Seth Rollins, whose journey to the top and into the hearts of WWE fans all over has been nothings short of emphatic. Watch out for his highly anticipated match against Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 36. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest scoops and updates from the world of WWE.

