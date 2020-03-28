Here’s what happened when Angad Bedi broke the news of Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy to her parents before marriage | Bollywood Life

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of the sweetest couples of Bollywood. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. Their cute little daughter Mehr completes their life and their pictures together are just pure family goals. Angad and Neha got married secretly and the news of their wedding came as a surprise for many in the industry and even their fans. However, their love story was not a smooth ride. Neha Dhupia was three months pregnant when Angad Bedi approached her parents to ask for her hand in marriage and this obviously was not so easy for them. Angad Bedi had been on Neha Dhupia’s show and she had grilled him for their sudden wedding. Angad Bedi had confessed that he brought up the topic of marriage only after enjoying a warm welcome with an elaborate spread of gulab jamuns, dosa, tea and beer. He said that the news of Neha’s pregnancy and their plan of tying the knot was met with stoic silence followed by a major showdown. Neha’s parents blasted the two of them, and her mother even suffered a nosebleed due to stress. Also Read – Worst Dressed: Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, Hina Khan falter with their fashion choices

He said, "Considering that you (Neha) didn't want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction."

Earlier Neha Dhupia in an interview with Hindustan Times had revealed that she does not regrets getting married suddenly. She said, “Sometimes, the things happen in life so quickly but I don’t regret it. If I was given even six months or a year to prep for my wedding, I would have had a small wedding, would get married in baby pink and would do an Anand Karaj and would want to get married to Angad again. There is nothing else that I want.”

