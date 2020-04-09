Here’s what Maanvi Gagroo did when a producer asked her to ‘compromise’ for work | Bollywood Life

Casting couch has been a major concern in Bollywood. Young women, who come to Mumbai, to fulfill their big dream to work in films are often asked to ‘compromise’ in exchange for good work. While some give in the demands of producers, the rest choose to walk away and make a career on their own. And Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Maanvi Gagroo is a strong woman, who did not give in anyone’s demands and made a mark of herself in Bollywood as well as digital space. The actress recently opened up about an incident where a producer asked her to compromise in exchange for a good big-budget film. Maanvi was shell shocked to hear the producer’s demand and she abused him right at the moment. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I was spiralling and beginning to panic,’ says Maanvi Gagroo as she talks about COVID-19 [Exclusive]

In an interview with Koimoi, Maanvi Gagroo put up a brave front and narrated the entire incident. She said, “A year ago, I got a call from a random unknown number. They were like ‘we’re doing a web series and we wanted to cast you.’ They told me the budget and I said, ‘nai nai yaar, this is too less and why are we talking about the budget? Tell me the script, only if I’m interested and you are interested in roping me, we can discuss money, dates and all.’ So he’s like ‘we’re asking people if they are okay with the budget.’ When I said ‘nahi, it’s less’, he tripled the budget just in his next sentence. He said, ‘I can give you this much also, but aapko ‘compro’ (compromise) karna padega.” Also Read – Four More Shots Please season 2 trailer: Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J unleash their free and fun spirit

The actress further revealed that she was shocked to hear these words after 7 to 8 years in the industry. She was baffled for the fact things like these are happening even after the #MeToo movement. Anyway, instead of holding it back, Maanvi gave a strong response to the producer. “This words ‘compro’, ‘compromise’ I was hearing after 7, 8 years. Suddenly I don’t know what triggered me, I started abusing him. Told him ‘aap phone rakho, how dare you? Mai police ko complaint kar rahi hu’,” she said. Also Read – Women’s Day 2020: The makers of Four More Shots Please 2 REVEAL the premiere date

It is actually a matter of concern and people like the producer in question should be shown their right place.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.