Shanghai Disney Resort reopened its gates on Monday, the first Disney Park to welcome guests since the novel coronoavirus forced closures around the world.

“We have cast members throughout the park. They’re continuously wiping down and making sure that everything is as disinfected and sanitized,” Andrew Bolstein, senior vice president of operations at Shanghai Disney Resort, told “Good Morning America.”

That’s just one of many steps being taken as guests wonder what their future visits might look like. The reopening is a phased event but if ticket sales are any indication of demand, it doesn’t seem like people are inclined to stay away. Tickets for the reopening sold out in minutes. During phase one of the reopening, the park is operating at 30% capacity.

Temperature checks and face coverings for all guests entering the park are a requirement. Social distancing is a priority.

“Whether it’s at the main entrance, the attractions, the restaurants, shops, everywhere you go, just give people space,” Bolstein said.

Disney has announced a phased reopening of dining and entertainment center Disney Springs starting May 20. But the parks in the U.S., Hong Kong, Tokyo and Paris remain closed.

It’s unclear if the Shanghai reopening will serve as a blueprint for other parks around the world.

“We communicate all the time with our other parks around the world, share operational best practices,” Bolstein said. “So hopefully we can inspire them and we can share some of those best practices here and they’ll adapt based on what they need to do there to satisfy their guests and their communities.” The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Here’s what opening day at Disney Shanghai looked like originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com