Here’s What Pacific Islanders Really Think Of “Moana”



Disney



“As a New Zealand-born Samoan, it gave me great pride to see a Disney film on the big screen with a strong Pasifika influence and flavor. It showcased Pasifika in general to the world as it wasn’t focused on a specific Pasifika country and its peoples, but it displayed and incorporated different Pasifika cultural dress, dance and songs of several Pasifika islands.

I liked how Moana was portrayed as a strong character who was family-orientated, as many of our Pasifika women are, with leadership skills and critical thinking. She showed bravery, compassion and resilience.”

—mspaulatuagalu