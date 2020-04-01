Here’s What Suniel Shetty Has To Say About Whether There Will Be A 3rd Installment Of Hera Pheri

Suniel Shetty

Some love reboots and sequels and others love to hate them. But no matter what, when there’s a sequel of your favourite or one of the most iconic movies being made, you’re curious, to say the least. Especially if the original cast is retained. One such iconic movies from the early 2000s are Hera Pheri and Phir Se Hera Pheri. The movie series is the remake of popular Malayalam movies Ramji Rao Speaking and Mannar Mathai Speaking. Talks about Hera Pheri‘s third installment being made has been in talks for quite a while now but nothing has been officially confirmed. But recently, Suniel Shetty was asked about this project and his reply was heartening.

He said the idea of a reboot really excites him. The actor said that Babu Bhai, Raju, and Shyam can have a problem no matter how old they are or which stage they are in life. He also said that he understands cinema better and they’re all better actors and friends today. So, he thinks a project like this will work like magic.

The two original films of Hera Pheri were directed by Priyadarshan. We really hope there’s a reboot in the works. What about you?