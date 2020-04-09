Here’s What The Cast Of “A Walk To Remember” Looks Like Then V. Now

“I’ll always rememberrrrrr.”

I can hardly believe it, but it’s been just over 18 years since A Walk to Remember (the superior Nicholas Sparks film, IMHO!) came out.

Just this week, Mandy Moore covered “Only Hope” and promptly made me cry real tears. So I decided to check in with what the rest of the cast is up to these days:

Mandy Moore as Jamie Sullivan


Warner Bros. Pictures, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What she’s up to now: You may have heard of a little show she stars on called This Is Us. She has also recently returned to music with her latest album, Silver Landings, which came out last month.

Shane West as Landon Carter


Warner Bros. Pictures, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What he’s up to now: Most recently, Shane appeared on Gotham. Before that, he starred on the show Salem and he will appear in the upcoming films No Running and Gossamer Folds.

Peter Coyote as Reverend Sullivan


Warner Bros. Pictures, Jason Kempin / Getty Images

What he’s up to now: Peter will play Robert Mueller in the upcoming A Higher Loyalty miniseries, based on the book by James Comey. Additionally, in 2015, Peter took home a Creative Arts Emmy as the narrator of The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.

Daryl Hannah as Cynthia Carter


Warner Bros. Pictures, Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

What she’s up to now: Daryl recently starred on Netflix’s Sense8. She’ll also appear in the films Undateable John and The American Connection.

Lauren German as Belinda


Warner Bros. Pictures, Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

What she’s up to now: Lauren stars as Chloe on Netflix’s Lucifer and she also starred on Chicago Fire and Hawaii Five-0.

Clayne Crawford as Dean


Warner Bros. Pictures, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

What he’s up to now: Most recently, Clayne starred on the Lethal Weapon reboot series. He’s also set to appear in Hulu’s horror series Into the Dark.

Al Thompson as Eric


Warner Bros. Pictures, instagram.com

What he’s up to now: Al stars in the upcoming film Paulie & Jake and appeared on the CBS drama Instinct. In addition to acting, Al is also a director and producer.

Paz de la Huerta as Lexie


Warner Bros. Pictures, Neilson Barnard

What she’s up to now: After A Walk to Remember, Paz starred on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. She recently starred in a remake of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and will star in two 2020 movies: Puppy Love and Superstrata.

