Here’s what you can expect from the OnePlus 8 series launch

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus 8 will host its online launch event for the new OnePlus 8 series today.

“Watch the launch of the #OnePlus8Series live on Twitter! #LeadwithSpeed this Tuesday at 4 PM BST / 11 AM EDT / 8:30 PM IST,” the brand had tweeted from its official account.

OnePlus had earlier, in an official statement, said that it will be unveiling a full 5G lineup in this launch. OnePlus is all set to introduce its new line of phones including the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at the event.

Earlier this month, the smartphone brand had announced that it had earned an ‘A+’ overall display rating from tech evaluation firm DisplayMate for its upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

The devices will have a 120HZ refresh rate, up from the 90HZ refresh rate for the brand’s previous devices. The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 6.78 inch 120 Hz Fluid Curved display. It will feature technologies including motion estimate and motion compensation (MEMC), HDR10+ (1400-nits) with 10bit colour.

In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had hinted at a few specs for the OnePlus 8 Pro including wireless charging. It will be the first time that the feature will be available for a OnePlus phone. The 30W wireless charging feature will have the ability to charge a phone by 50 per cent in 30 minutes, Lau had said. It will also feature reverse charging as per the report.

It is also likely to feature a 4,510mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor.

According to leaked renders by WinFuture and a report by online platform PriceBaba, the OnePlus 8 Pro will include a quad-camera set up with two 48-megapixel cameras backed by an 8MP sensor and a 5MP lens. The 48MP camera is likely to be equipped with a 30X Zoom according to the PriceBaba report.

The OnePlus 8 is likely to have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate according to The Verge. It will have a triple-camera setup. The device will be equipped with LPDDR4X RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. However, the OnePlus 8 will not be equipped with wireless charging, the report said.

Renders leaked by WinFuture also hint at the colours that the device will be available in. According to the leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro may come in a deep blue colour which will apparently be called “ultramarine blue.” It may also be available in “onyx black” and “glacial green,” it said.

According to GadgetsNow, the OnePlus 8 is likely to be priced at ₹49,999 in India while the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to cost ₹64,999.

The launch event will be live-streamed at 8:30 pm IST today on OnePlus’ official website and YouTube channel.