Here’s what you need to know this Monday

ACM, the publisher of this website, has journalists in every state and territory in Australia and below we bring you the best of our content from across our network today. We hope it can help you find your path during this strangest period in our lives. Here are some quick links to the key content today: Frontline nurses and midwives say the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is hardly the time for the NSW Government to freeze public sector wages, especially with a “second wave” of cases imminent. State Nurses and Midwives’ Association general secretary Brett Holmes has criticised Treasurer Dominic Perrottet for saying he will “always put people before numbers” before denying workers on the COVID-19 frontline a wage increase from July. “On the eve of International Nurses’ Day, the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association has attacked plans by the NSW Government to ram through legislation for a public sector wage freeze, as early as tomorrow (Tuesday) when parliament resumes for special sessions,” Mr Holmes said. Read the full story in the Newcastle Herald Olympian Nathan Baggaley will face a committal hearing this month for allegedly conspiring to import almost 600kg of cocaine into Australia. The three-time world champion kayaker and Olympic silver medallist has been in custody since June last year after being arrested in Byron Bay. Baggaley is charged with aiding or abetting the alleged cocaine importation in August 2018. Read more in The Canberra Times The NSW premier is hopeful schools will return to full-time face-to-face teaching by the end of the month as they reopen this week with staggered student attendance. Students are returning for one day of face-to-face learning per week from Monday, with year 12 students to be back in public schools on average three days a week, with some returning full time. Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the government has secured medical supplies to make sure there are enough hygiene products so schools can adhere to health advice and keep teachers, students and parents safe. Read more here A JOINT rescue operation involving police and the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) is under way after a man became trapped in a mine shaft at Sunny Corner State Forest this morning. It is understood the man, 53, was riding a motorbike in the forest when he fell into the mine shaft. He was with other riders at the time and they were able to raise the alarm straight away. A spokesperson for NSW Police said emergency services remain on scene, with the man yet to be extracted from the mine shaft. Read more here Victoria’s coronavirus restrictions will start to be eased on Tuesday night. From 11.59pm on Tuesday, people will be allowed to have five guests, friends or family, at their home at any one time. The new restrictions will be in place until the end of May. Premier Daniel Andrews addressed the media on Monday morning, where he made the highly-anticipated announcement of the first step put of lockdown. “This is not over, I wish it were, but it’s not over,” he said. “It’s not an invitation to be having a dinner party at every house, every night. “It’s the first opportunity for a first step that is safe, cautious and appropriate.” Read more in the The Courier A 68-year-old man and 65-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with the 2009 murder of Campbell Town man Shane Geoffrey Barker. Mr Barker was last seen in Campbell Town on the night of August 2, 2009. His body was found inside his home the next morning with a number of gunshot wounds. Police arrested the pair accused of Mr Barker’s murder at a Swansea property on Monday morning. Read more in The Examiner They are not wearing capes, but women working on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19 are part of a changing “hero narrative” that is shifting the way the nation values roles predominantly filled by women. A new light is shining on the contribution of women working in the health, aged-care, school and early childhood sectors and their contribution is being recognised and celebrated as never before. However, despite this shift in public awareness, advocates for gender equality in the workplace fear that the progress that has been made around workplace culture may take a backward step when business reopens in a post-pandemic Australia. For the full story

