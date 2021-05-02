Here’s where you can pre-order the $149 Luxe, Fitbit’s prettiest fitness tracker yet

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

PREORDER: Priced at $149.95, the all-new Fitbit Luxe (set for a late May release) is available for preorder at Amazon and Walmart as of April 30.

The rumors were true: Fitbit is coming out with a new fashion-forward fitness tracker this spring. The so-called Fitbit Luxe is “designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness,” the company said in a press release, with stress management tools and activity-tracking features all wrapped up in a shiny new stainless steel design. (That’s right — none of that plastic you’ll find in all of Fitbit’s other trackers.)

Previously limited to Fitbit’s website, the Luxe is now available for preorder at Amazon and Walmart as of April 30 (exactly a month ahead of its late May release). Reserve one for just $149.95 in your choice of three styles: Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel, Black/Graphite Stainless Steel, or Orchid/Platinum Stainless Steel.

(Note that a fourth style — the $199.95 Special Edition Fitbit Luxe, which includes a gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet from the jewelry brand gorjana — was still a Fitbit.com exclusive at the time of writing. Check it out here.)

So, how does the Luxe stack up to Fitbit’s other offerings (aside from the “no plastic” thing)? Mashable tech guru Brenda Stolyar reports that the Luxe sports a totally button-free design, so you’ll control it solely using taps and swipes on its color LED touchscreen. That’s a serious upgrade from its other trackers, which sport greyscale OLED displays.

Feature-wise, the Luxe is basically a mash-up of last year’s Fitbit Charge 4 and Sense models: It comes with a heart-rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, an internal device temperature sensor, and Active Zone Minutes in addition to support for the Fitbit app’s new Stress Management Score, which calculates your physical stress level based on metrics like heart rate and sleep quality. (Initially reserved for the Sense, this feature is now available on all of Fitbit’s heart rate-enabled wearables.)

As Stolyar points out, the one glaring omission from the Luxe’s spec lineup is a built-in GPS — instead, it uses connected GPS to track distance when paired with your phone. On the bright side, it works with both iOS and Android devices.

Hit either of the blue buttons below to lock down a Luxe at the retailer of your choice. The last time we checked, Walmart preorders were scheduled to ship on May 30 while Amazon preorders would go out May 31.

