Here’s where you can still pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

PREORDER: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is set for release on Feb. 25. While Samsung itself has temporarily paused preorders due to high demand, select third-party retailers still have them in stock as of Feb. 14:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 — starting at $699.99 (Amazon, Best Buy) + free keyboard cover

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ — starting at $899.99 (Amazon, Best Buy) + free keyboard cover

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — starting at $1,099.99 (Best Buy) + free keyboard cover

Dying to get your hands on one of Samsung’s awesome new tablets? So is everyone else, apparently. In a statement to XDA Developers, the company revealed that it had to pause U.S. preorders for the new Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra only two days after their announcement due to “overwhelming demand.” (The last time we checked, the only one left in stock on its website was a base-level S8+ in Pink Gold.)

Consider us kind of bummed: Anyone who bought one of the tablets directly through Samsung ahead of their Feb. 25 release could get a trade-in credit of up to $600 and a free keyboard cover worth up to $350. Fortunately, several third-party retailers are able to pick up the slack.

Here’s where you could still reserve the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup (and score some preorder bonuses) as of Feb. 14:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Details: Samsung’s new entry-level tablet features an 11-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, WiFi 6E, an ultra-wide 12MP front camera with auto-framing technology, Dolby Atmos speakers, an 8,000mAh battery with fast-charging support, and a 4nm chip — “the fastest processor ever in a Galaxy Tab,” Samsung says. Each one ships with a silky-smooth updated S Pen (for all you digital drawers and note-takers out there) and comes in your choice of three colors: Graphite, Silver, or Pink Gold.

Where to preorder: Amazon and Best Buy both had the S8 in stock at the time of writing. Reserve a 128GB model for $699.99, or double that storage for $779.99 — either way, you’ll get a free Galaxy Tab S8 Book Cover Keyboard Slim worth $139.99. Note that Best Buy was also throwing in free three-month subscriptions to YouTube Premium and Webroot Internet Security Plus with Antivirus (a $51 value).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Details: The upgraded S8+ comes with a prettier 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and a slightly longer-lasting 10,090mAh battery. Otherwise, its specs are largely identical to the standard S8 model. (Same processor, same camera setup, same S Pen, same color options.)

Where to preorder: Amazon and Best Buy will both give you a Galaxy Tab S8+ Keyboard Cover worth $159.99 when you preorder an S8+, though Best Buy ones-up Jeff Bezos once again with some free YouTube Premium and Webroot subscriptions. No matter where you buy them, you’ll pay $899.99 for the 128GB model and $979.99 for the 256GB version.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Details: With its 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, dual 12MP front cameras for video calls, and beefy 11,200mAh battery, the stunning and gigantic S8 Ultra is a clear rival to Apple’s iPad Pro. (That new and improved S Pen definitely gives it an edge for creatives.) It only comes in Graphite, FYI.

Where to preorder: Best Buy is the only place we managed to find the S8 Ultra in stock. Get a 128GB model with 8GB of RAM for $1,099.99, upgrade to the 256GB version with 12GB RAM for $1,199.99, or splurge on the 512GB edition with 16GB of RAM for $1,399.99. All three come with a free Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard worth $349.99, plus three free months each of YouTube Premium and that Webroot antivirus program.

