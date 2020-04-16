Here’s Why Jo Rebounded So Fast After Alex Left on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

It’s safe to say that fans were pretty shocked at just how fast Jo (Camilla Luddington) got over Alex (Justin Chambers) leaving her and Grey Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy.

However, there is a reason, showrunner Krista Vernoff shared with TVLine.

“I’ve had the experience in my life where the pain of not knowing is so much worse than a very painful truth. Jo had so many episodes of not knowing [where Alex was] that even though the [eventual] answer was horridly painful, there was really honest relief [in just knowing what was up],” she shared. “Getting an answer finally allowed her to strangely feel better than she had when she was just in the dark.”

Krista added that “Jo had imagined every possible worst-case scenario, and even though one of them came true, just having the information allowed her to move on.”

“It felt like she had done a lot of grieving for the relationship in the weeks prior to receiving that letter.”

