Here’s Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Took Over Radio Stations for 1 Minute

Today marks day one of Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K. and Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, along with several other British celebs, came together with an important message.

A recorded message from these celebrities played over nearly every radio station in the United Kingdom to mark the start of the week.

“We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let’s join together across the UK and reach out to someone,” Prince William said in the message.

Duchess Kate added, “If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s okay to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message.”

Others in the message include Dua Lipa, David Tennent, and more.

