Here’s your ‘Parks and Recreation’ catch-up guide before the reunion special

Five years ago, Parks and Recreation departed the airwaves with a series finale that showed us the near — and distant — future of our favorite Pawnee citizens. On Thursday, April 30, the entire cast of that NBC favorite is reassembling remotely for a special episode that functions as both a sequel and a prequel to that last episode, “One Last Ride.” Series creator Mike Schur orchestrated the half-hour reunion, which airs at 8:30 p.m. following a special telecast of The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation at 8 p.m., and chose to set the all-new story in 2020 amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Proceeds raised by the special will benefit Feeding America.)

“I honestly didn’t think that Parks and Rec was ever going to reunite for any reason, just because I felt like that show had a point to make, and I felt like we’d made it, and we ended the show and it just didn’t seem like there was a compelling reason,” Schur explained in a recent conference call with TV journalists. “But [the pandemic] is a compelling reason. This is as compelling a reason as there is.”

Even as fans delight in seeing Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe), Garry Gergich (Jim O’Heir) and Donna Meagle (Retta) again, they might also find themselves wondering how this special fits into the multi-decade continuity established in “One Last Ride.” As viewers may or may not recall, the last season of Parks and Recreation, which aired in early 2015, unfolded entirely in the far-off year of… 2017. (For the record, the series wrapped up before President Donald Trump announced his candidacy in the summer of 2015, which is why he goes unmentioned in the original finale.) “One Last Ride” starts on the gang’s final day in Pawnee’s Parks & Recreation office before taking the timeline even further, leaping as far ahead as 2048.

But the special only takes place in the present day, which required Schur and his team of six writers to do some careful thinking about where all the characters would be in 2020, especially since he specifically intends for this reunion to be considered part of official show canon. “It did present a kind of weird situation for something like this because ordinarily, you could just make everything out and start from scratch,” he said. “But we had already said what had happened to everyone… so we had to sort of go back and retrofit everything and make sure it made sense.”

Schur even admitted to hiring an independent Parks and Recreation expert to vet the special’s storyline: Sam Sackett, son of the show’s executive producer, Morgan Sackett. “He probably knows more about Parks and Rec than I do at this point. On the first day of writing, we were trying to remember things and Morgan sent a text to all of us that laid out where everyone was. I was like, ‘How do you remember all of that?’ And he said, ‘I asked Sam.’ So maybe Sam should have gotten credited as a continuity consultant or something!”

Yahoo Entertainment took its own look back at the chronology of the finale to make sure tomorrow’s reunion fits in with the established timeline. Are you ready? Here we go.

Leslie and Ben

Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt and Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope in the Parks and Recreation series finale episode “One Last Ride.” (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) More

In 2017, Pawnee power couple Leslie and Ben are preparing to move to the nation’s capital with their three kids and trade their state employee jobs for federal gigs. Leslie is the new Deputy Director of Operations at the Department of the Interior, while Ben enters the Capitol Building as an elected representative from Indiana. In 2020, both are still juggling those jobs in the radically-changed landscape of Trump’s Washington, with the added challenge of raising triplets. (Ben is also still pursuing a side hustle as a game designer, dreaming up the next edition of his dizzyingly complex Cones of Dunshire.)