Hero in tinny frees baby whale trapped in shark nets

A man took to his tinny on the Gold Coast to race out to free a baby whale tangled in a shark net this morning.

The whale calf was spotted in distress by a drone operator about 7am off Burleigh Heads and authorities were called in to help.

But news website MyGC.com.au reports the crew was forced to delay its rescue due to “a suspected communication issue with the Department of … Fisheries”.

Tampering with shark nets is an offence in Queensland that can attract hefty fines.

As reporters and onlookers gathered on the sand, a man in a tinny took matters into his own hands and sped out to the troubled whale.

Sunrise reported he leapt into the water and cut the young mammal free from the net, before speeding away again.

“We saw a small dingy with canopy and a sole occupant about 200m from the headland,” a witness told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“The whale appears to be free now but then a larger boat has turned up.”

The whale’s condition isn’t known. Fisheries experts remain in the water nearby.

James Kable, who spotted the whale with his drone, said the mammal was “very distressed, trying to breathe, just on the surface”.

“I got up here for a bit of a sunrise with the surfers and flew out over the nets and saw what looked like a really large mass down there,” Mr Kable told Sunrise.

“Which is very unusual. Obviously the nets are normally quite straight and often very hard to see, and I noticed that there was what looks to be quite a small whale – so it could be a baby, I’m not sure.”

A SeaWorld spokesman told the Bulletin: “At this stage boating and fisheries will be managing the rescue effort. Our team are on standby should they need assistance.”

The Queensland Government has been contacted for comment.