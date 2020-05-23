Hertz files for bankruptcy in the United States

One of the world’s largest rental car company’s Hertz has filed for bankruptcy citing the sudden economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm faces billions of dollars worth of debt and its car fleet sits largely unused as travel restrictions remain in place.

The company hopes the move will enable it to rebuild the business while continuing to serve customers.

International operations in Australia and New Zealand will not be included in the proceedings in the United States.

The Asia Pacific Vice President released a statement where he confirmed Hertz would continue to operate as normal in both Australia and New Zealand.

