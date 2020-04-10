Heung-min Son appeals to fans to follow coronavirus measures ahead of his military service

Son Heung-min has urged his army of fans not to breach coronavirus guidelines by turning up to get a glimpse of him before and during his military service.

Tottenham‘s South Korean forward Son will undertake his three-week stint away from the public, keep the full details of it under wraps and has also asked people not to try show up and wave him off when he arrives in the hope of preventing any large gatherings and further spread of the virus.

Son is due to start his basic three-week period of mandatory service later this month at a Marine Corps unit on Jeju Island before returning to London next month.

The 27 year-old is a superstar in his homeland and confirmation of his military service has been followed by a flood of requests for details from the public and local media.

‘Due to the Covid-19 situation, we need to restrain ourselves from a large gathering,’ a statement on Son’s Facebook page said.

‘To cooperate with the government’s policy for Covid-19, Son has decided to join the training ‘not open to the public’, without giving any information in advance.

‘To prevent any more harm from Covid-19, please restrain yourself from coming on-site to see Son.’