Hexagon announces new leadership appointments in sustainability and investor relations

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the appointment of Eva Carranza as Hexagon’s Head of Sustainability and Tom Hull as Hexagon’s Head of Investor Relations.



Eva Carranza, currently Global Director ESG & Sustainability for Hexagon’s Geosystems division, will become Head of Sustainability for Hexagon. She will lead Hexagon’s continued transformation into a sustainability-led organisation, accelerate progress toward the company’s ESG goals and translate Hexagon’s sustainability portfolio vision into pragmatic and tangible outcomes that drive industry-wide action. Eva brings more than fifteen years of experience in sustainability and corporate strategy, with a focus on driving businesses toward improving total value to society. She has a strong background in corporate responsibility, stakeholder engagement, and turning sustainability into a business opportunity at both a divisional and corporate level.



Based in Switzerland, Eva will be supported by Felix von Stedingk, Corporate Communications and Sustainability Manager, based in Sweden.



Tom Hull joins Hexagon as Head of Investor Relations, responsible for investor and analyst engagement and assisting the capital markets community in understanding Hexagon’s financial performance, governance practices and long-term growth strategy. Tom brings over fifteen years of investor relations experience in both the US and European markets across companies spanning industrial equipment, electrical utility networks and high-growth SaaS robotic process automation software. With an accounting background, Tom built the investor relations function and investor base of Blue Prism from the ground up and helped lead the successful acquisition of Blue Prism by SS&C Technologies in 2022.



Based in the UK, Tom’s appointment will commence in March. He is supported by Anton Heikenstrom, Investor Relations Manager, based in Sweden.

“Sustainability and investor relations share the responsibility of creating long-term business value, corporate focus and resilience,” says Hexagon CEO Paolo Guglielmini. “Sustainability is central to Hexagon’s purpose, investment community, and growth agenda. I am pleased to have Tom and Eva joining the team to accelerate our strategic commitments and grow the value of Hexagon.”

