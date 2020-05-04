Hey All You Cool Cats And Kittens, Nicolas Cage Is Going To Play Joe Exotic
This is dream casting, tbh.
My, oh my. Nicolas Cage has just been cast to play Joe Exotic, and this is the first thing that’s made this much sense in a while.
This is a different scripted series than the one Kate McKinnon is attached to, where she’ll star as Carole Baskin.
The series will follow a similar plot to the Netflix docuseries: Joe Exotic fighting to keep his park open by any ~eccentric~ means necessary.
No word yet on who will star alongside Nic or when the series will come out, but I’ll definitely be watching!
What do you think about the casting?
