Hey All You Cool Cats And Kittens, Nicolas Cage Is Going To Play Joe Exotic

This is dream casting, tbh.

My, oh my. Nicolas Cage has just been cast to play Joe Exotic, and this is the first thing that’s made this much sense in a while.


According to Variety, the 56-year-old National Treasure actor will play the “Tiger King” in an upcoming eight-episode scripted series based on “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” the Texas Monthly article by Leif Reigstad.

This is a different scripted series than the one Kate McKinnon is attached to, where she’ll star as Carole Baskin.


So much Tiger King content, so little time, amirite?

The series will follow a similar plot to the Netflix docuseries: Joe Exotic fighting to keep his park open by any ~eccentric~ means necessary.


No word yet on who will star alongside Nic or when the series will come out, but I’ll definitely be watching!

What do you think about the casting?

