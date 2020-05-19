Hey Jude, it’s baby number six! Actor Jude Law is thrilled as his new wife Phillipa, 32, is pregnant

He said he was ‘madly in love’ with her earlier this year.

Now Jude Law and second wife Phillipa Coan are expecting a baby.

Radiant Miss Coan, 32, had a clear bump as she took a trip to the shops with her husband on Sunday – just over a year after they got married.

Best supporting actor: Jude Law (left) carries bag as he and wife Phillipa Coan, with a clear baby bump (right), go shopping

The business psychologist was dressed in navy loungewear and sunglasses as bearded Sherlock Holmes star Law, 47, carried the bags at an upmarket grocery store in north London.

The pregnancy comes months after Law, who already has five children with three previous partners, revealed that he would ‘absolutely’ be open to having more.

The Talented Mr Ripley actor said: ‘I love it, so absolutely why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with.

‘The idea of having more children would be just wonderful.’

He added: ‘I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life.

‘We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun.’

The couple, who were first spotted together at the Hay literary festival in 2015, got married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London before partying in Mayfair – three months after the actor announced their engagement.

The Sherlock Holmes actor (left) smiles as he follows his pregnant wife while shopping in an upmarket grocery store in north London

Law was previously married to actress and designer Sadie Frost, but the pair divorced in 2003.

They have three children – Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17.

The actor also has a daughter called Sophia with model Samantha Burke, and another daughter called Ada with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

A friend of the couple said last night: ‘He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family. Everyone is really excited for the new arrival.’