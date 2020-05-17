HHS Chief Alex Azar: Defying Social Distancing Guidelines Part Of American ‘Freedom’

Alex Azar, the U.S. secretary of health and human services, on Sunday stopped short of condemning Americans who flout the federal government’s social distancing guidelines, claiming such actions are “part of the freedom” in the United States.

During CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper asked Azar if he’s concerned by photos of people without masks crowding together in large groups in some states that have begun to ease coronavirus restrictions.

″I think, in any individual instance, you’re going to see people doing things that are irresponsible,” Azar said. “That’s part of the freedom that we have here in America.”

He said the federal government can give guidance, but that it’s the responsibility of local leaders and people who live in areas where there’s an “ongoing spread” of the virus to know what “steps” they should take.

“But we have got to get this economy and our people out and about, working, going to school again, because there are serious health consequences to what we’ve been going through,” Azar added.