High-end local restaurants change up offerings for takeout menus

You scoop it all up in warm handmade tortillas and swoon.

That dish is a favorite on his new online takeout menu for $18.

We can get it along with other Yucatan classics like his mouthwatering cochinita pibil or fall-apart-tender annatto seed-marinated pork wrapped in banana leaves and slow roasted, served with cured red onions, rice, beans and handmade tortillas ($20), or whole roasted Bodega rock cod stuffed with seasonal vegetables and plated with house cured cabbage, rice, beans and handmade tortillas ($40, serves two to three).

Add in a seasonal margarita ($12) and it’s perfect.

You can cook like Mateo at home, too, with his handy kits.

A Huevos Rancheros Kit ($15 per person) includes everything you need for his classic platter, with directions on how to craft the crispy housemade tostada, olive oil fried egg and tomato-habañero sauce sprinkled in queso fresco.

Details: 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1520, mateoscocinalatina.com

El Dorado Kitchen

The hotel is closed, but the contemporary California restaurant is keeping things lively with an extensive order-by-phone pickup menu and wines at 50% off.

Start with an appetizer of burrata partnered with sweet-tart huckleberry sauce, garlic confit, mostarda di frutta, balsamic jelly and flatbread ($15).

Segue to an entrée of paella stocked with shrimp, calamari, market fish, chorizo, crispy Bomba rice, saffron and lemon ($33). Then finish with dessert of churros dunked in caramel sauce ($8).

You can also feed your whole family of four with multi-meals such as 12-piece fried chicken with coleslaw, potato salad, corn bread and frijoles charros ($70) or braised beef short ribs with potato puree, roasted vegetables and fresh-baked bread ($90).

Details: 405 First West St., Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com

Valette

Grabbing an exquisite three-course meal from super-chef Dustin Valette is as easy as filling out the online menu form or calling the restaurant, then stopping in for curbside pickup.

It’s a remarkable bargain, too, for this admittedly expensive destination, since takeout brings a three-course meal for just $39, plus bottled wines priced at 40% off (try the luscious Valette 2018 Rosé for $25 or Valette 2017 Pinot Noir for $50).

Meanwhile, for anyone experiencing extreme financial difficulty, dinners can be requested at no cost, by emailing info@valettehealdsburg.com.

Chef Valette changes the multiple option menu nightly, but a recent lineup offered swanky appetizers such as Hawaiian ahi poke with Strong Arm Farm Santa Rosa’s kombu wakame seaweed, warm avocado and soy emulsion or housemade pasta tossed with duck sausage, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fennel confit, roasted peppers and fava tip pistou.

My entrée choices were high-end, including brown sugar-brined pork rack with Bernier Farms Geyserville braised mustard greens, spiced apple mustard, smoked pork belly and pickled onions or butter-roasted local petrale sole with charred octopus, Valette garden-grown onion blossoms, saffron poached potatoes, caper vinaigrette and espelette.

Dessert beckoned with choices like “It’s Not a Snickers Bar” decorated with cocoa nib tuile, peanut powder and caramel or Meyer lemon panna cotta topped in preserved blackberry jam and vanilla crème fraiche.

And because Valette is a dad to two young girls, he knows the little ones don’t want to feel left out. So kids can order housemade pasta tumbled in local butter and parmesan ($7).