Highlights from NITDA DG’s Address to Investors at London Tech Week – TechEconomy







Advertisements

Nigeria made a resounding call to investors at the 2023 London Tech Week, urging them to seize the golden opportunity presented by the country’s flourishing digital ecosystem.

The Director General and CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, addressed a global audience, highlighting Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest economy and the sixth most populous country in the world.

Inuwa emphasized that Africa, as a continent, has become a hotbed of innovation and remarkable opportunities in recent years.

Africa’s potential for technological advancement and investment cannot be understated, given its rapidly growing population, rising middle class, and increasing internet penetration rates.

To further enhance its appeal as a business destination, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement holds immense promise, with the potential to establish the world’s largest free trade area.

Nigeria, as part of the MINT countries (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Turkey), stands as an emerging market poised for rapid economic growth. It boasts the largest economy and population in Africa, and has become a major player in the technology space.

Nigeria is home to five out of Africa’s seven unicorns and has successfully attracted approximately US$4.4 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past four years, affirming its potential to create world-class tech solutions.

In addition, Nigeria’s startup ecosystem has thrived, with an estimated US$1.2 billion in funding, representing about 36% of total funding for African startups in 2022.

The government has implemented a series of reforms to foster a business-friendly environment, including tax-free incentives, exemption from levies, simplified regulations, and ownership opportunities for foreign investors.

These reforms, coupled with initiatives such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, the Nigeria Startup Act, the National Digital Talent Strategy, the National Blockchain Policy, the National Outsourcing Strategy, the National Data Strategy, and other business-enabling measures, create an ideal climate for the development and growth of startups.

These policies, along with various initiatives under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), including online business registration and visa processing, reinforce Nigeria’s position as a strategic gateway for investment in Africa.

The NITDA Boss encouraged attendees, representing countries such as Malaysia, Australia, Austria, India, Japan, Singapore, Germany, and the host country, the United Kingdom, to explore the investment potential that Nigeria offers.

By attracting a diverse group of delegates and investors, Nigeria showcased its commitment to becoming a thriving hub in the global tech landscape.

As investors increasingly recognize the opportunities in Nigeria’s digital economy, the country is poised to witness remarkable growth, further solidifying its position as a magnet for international investment







Advertisements







