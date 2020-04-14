‘Hightown’ Trailer: ‘Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund Gets Caught Up In A Murder Mystery

Your next TV obsession will be STARZ’s gritty new drama ‘Hightown.’ The trailer has been released and a murder mystery unfolds in front of ‘Chicago Fire’ alum Monica Raymund’s eyes.

Hightown follows Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent who lives on the idyllic Cape Cod. Her reckless lifestyle is turned even more upside down when she discovers a young woman’s body on the beach. This makes Jackie attempt to turn her life around and become sober. However, she starts to think it’s up to her to solve the young woman’s murder and that throws her road to recovery into disarray.

Jackie crosses paths with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), a member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, who is trying to solve the murder as well. He ventures into dangerous territory with this investigation and his life soon starts to spin out of control. This murder causes Jackie to question the people in her life she thought she could trust. “The body has nothing to do with you. Step off,” Jackie’s pal, Junior (Shane Harper), tells her.

The deeper Jackie digs into the investigation, the more she spirals. How far will she go to get the truth? Will she even be able to handle the truth? Those are just a couple of the many questions we have about Hightown.

The series also stars Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood. This is Monica’s first major role since leaving Chicago Fire after 6 seasons. Jackie is the complete opposite of Gabby Dawson and we can’t wait to see this new side of Monica’s talent.

Hightown will premiere May 17 at 8 p.m. on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will also air on the STARZPLAY international streaming service across Europe and Latin America.