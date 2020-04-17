Higuain would be ‘a dream’ signing for LA Galaxy, says Schelotto

Guillermo Barros Schelotto said Gonzalo Higuain would represent “a dream” signing for LA Galaxy, which is also interested in Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira.

Higuain has appeared in all but three of Juventus’ 26 Serie A games this season, starting 16 times for the league leader, though the 32-year-old’s long-term future remains unclear.

The Argentinian is under contract until the end of next season and while accepting a move to MLS is unlikely for Higuain, Schelotto would dearly love to bring his compatriot to the Galaxy.

“It would be a dream, we are talking about one of the best centre-forwards in the world,” Schelotto told Tuttosport.

“But honestly, I find it difficult to bring him here immediately.

“I saw an interview with Gonzalo where he said he wanted to stay at Juventus and in Europe. Maybe it’s too early for Higuain, but never say never in football.

“I personally know the whole family, his father Jorge and brother Federico. We have already brought in Ibra’s [Zlatan Ibrahimovic] replacement in Chicharito [Javier] Hernandez and we are happy with him.

“In Higuain’s case, it would be a separate matter. It’s a dream for the future, but it won’t be easy.”

Higuain is not the only Juve player on Schelotto’s radar, with midfielders Matuidi and Khedira potential targets too.

“Top players like Khedira and Matuidi could be interesting for us, even if it’s impossible to make predictions,” he added.

“Given the health emergency we are experiencing, we can’t know what will happen in the summer and what kind of transfer market it will be.”