Hilaria Baldwin covers baby bump in a dress as she does workout with hand weights during quarantine

Hilaria Baldwin has a lot on her plate with four children in quarantine and another one on the way.

But the author is fitting some personal time into her isolation as she keeps up with her fitness routine.

She covered her baby bump Thursday with a white dress as she did a workout with some hand weights during quarantine in an Instagram video.

The 36-year-old did some curls with a pair of five-pound weights from the privacy of her bathroom.

She explained her routine in the caption: ‘I’m a big fan of working out at home without much equipment. Total simplicity. One thing I’m obsessed with tho are my simple 5lb weights.

‘I do arms with them daily. Here is a little routine that targets biceps and triceps. 5 full curl, 5 half way up, 5 half way down. Switch it out full curl for 10. 10 triceps—then stretch. Slow it down. I sped this up just for Instagram.’

Hilaria added: ‘(If you don’t have weights, you can us cans, jugs of juice or milk…anything as long as it’s not too heavy and is the same weight in both hands.)’

She previously gave a glimpse at husband Alec’s fitness routine as well, posting a video of him doing shirtless pushups by the pool.

The mother-of-four also flaunted her baby bump in a mismatched two-piece bikini as the family enjoyed a day at the pool.

Alec, 62, and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012, and they share daughter Carmen, six, and sons Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, two.

The couple announced last month that they’re expecting their fifth child, after suffering two miscarriages in a year.

Hilaria later revealed that she’s ’embracing the muumuus this pregnancy’ while in quarantine, sporting a nine-dollar number from Amazon.