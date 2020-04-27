Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Posing in Bra & Underwear

Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her growing bump!

The 36-year-old writer took to Instagram to show off her bump, while posing in a lace bra and matching underwear.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilaria Baldwin

“My husband said I was ‘unrecognizable’ in my muumu…so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too 😂,” Hilaria captioned the below pic. “Also: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! Ps: not giving up my muumu, AB…get used to it.”

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin announced earlier this month that they are expecting their fifth child together, months after suffering a miscarriage.

The couple have four children together: Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 15 months. Alec is also dad to model Ireland, 24.