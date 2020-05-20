Hilaria Baldwin talks life in quarantine with husband Alec and 4 kids: ‘I’ve gotten really good at plunging toilets’

Video produced by Gaby Levesque

For all the big changes that the coronavirus quarantine has meant, Hilaria Baldwin is missing what she files under “really silly, silly, stupid small things” about now.

“Like painting my nails,” Baldwin tells Yahoo during its Reset Your Mindset event. “Like I’m a New Yorker. We don’t paint our own nails. We go to the local nail salon.”

Instead of being pampered herself, she’s played the makeup artist for husband Alec, so he could once again play President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live at Home.

The co-host of the Mom Brain podcast — who is pregnant with her fifth child — says she has also spent some of the time at home playing plumber.

“I’ve gotten really good at plunging toilets, you know?” Baldwin explains. “I mean… all of these things, it’s just, it makes you a little more resilient, I think.”

Baldwin explains that another thing that’s helped sustain her is her marriage of eight years next month. For example, the two eat dinner together nightly, then she heads upstairs to work out.

“He’s great. He’ll do the dishes,” she says of Alec. “And I’ll go upstairs and I go into my bathroom and I just like close the door and I get to move and I take a class or do my yoga or do both of it. And it is so important that I take a bath afterwards and [the kids] get into bed. It’s so important because it just allows me to be me. And you know, people are like, well, why your bathroom? I’m like, cause I can close my door and nobody’s gonna come there at that point.”

Baldwin explains that she and Alec already had an extremely close relationship.

“When we’re not together, we’re constantly either texting or talking on the phone or FaceTiming or something like that,” she says. “I mean, everybody, whenever I’m at work, they’re like, ‘Oh, your husband calls you a lot.’”

Now, of course, the two are together constantly, albeit in an “extremely stressful” situation.

“It’s funny when he gets down, I’m there to pull him back up and when I get down, he’s there to pull me back up,” she says. “If there’s a relationship that has been completely seamless through this, I would like to know what exactly you’re doing.”

Between the author and the 30 Rock star, the kids — Carmen, 6; Rafael, 4; Leonardo, 3; and 2-year-old Romeo — and three dogs, the Baldwins have a full house.

“I mean, there’s just times where, and any parent knows… You’re like, it is pouring right now, and this person needs this, and this is going wrong, and this is going wrong. And then the dog pooped over there and it’s great,” Baldwin says. “There’s so much poop in my life always.”

Still, despite all the chaos, Baldwin says she’s looking for the upside.

“I’m trying to be grateful for this time,” she notes, “cause it is time that we will never forget for the good parts and the bad parts.”

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: